The Second Harvest Thanksgiving Food Drop will begin at 10 am, Thursday, November 21 in the First United Methodist Church parking lot.

The Light from Darkness Service will be at 7 pm. It is designed for those for whom the holidays might be difficult. If you have undergone a loss, transition, life change, separation or divorce, are struggling to find employment or facing depression or family crisis. This is a special time of music, worship, prayer and reflection built around hope and healing.