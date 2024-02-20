On February 12, 10 Squared Women of Maryville donated $9,300 for the Northwest Missouri State University’s Alternative Spring Break. Amanda Twaddle presented the money for 10 Squared Women to Alternative Spring Break President Morgan Jaeger, Amy Nally, advisor and assistant director of Northwest’s office of student involvement, and Faith Thompson, student involvement coordinator.

From March 10 to 15, the group of 16 students will be going to Rosemary Beach in Gulf Shores, FL, to work with the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance. They will be helping to restore the beach and shrimp reefs. Funds for alternative spring break are raised by the students to fund all expenses for the trip.