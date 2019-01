Vicki Sue Warner, 71, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services were held January 8 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.