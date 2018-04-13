A crowd gathered at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park on April 11 to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by holding a tree planting ceremony. The event opened with the Maryville High School Spectrum Choir, followed by an invocation, pledge of allegiance, the reading of a proclamation by Mayor Pro-Tem Ben Lipiec, a speech from Children and Family Center Executive Director Linda Mattson and a ceremonious tree planting.

Planting the tree are Maryville Treatment Center Probation and Parole District Administrator Tom Seipel, Mattson, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong and Lipiec.