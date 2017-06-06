By Christina Rice

Kansas City golf professional Tom Watson, who has won 53 PGA tours, attended the youth golf camp at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park June 3.

During the day, Watson watched the various youth groups as they moved throughout the program. He interacted with the children, helping correct their stances, placing their hands and giving them tips.

Newbies to the game were coached by Maryville High School Golf Coach Brenda Ricks through the Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program. Rookie golfers started with colored golf clubs and hit tennis balls while learning the correct stance and swing techniques. Watson demonstrated and helped the players with correct arm and leg formation.

“We are just as excited as we can be. A little apprehensive because we are showing him our program, but we have a great program here,” Ricks said. “He works well with the kids and he’s an amazing man.”

Older players worked on chipping, putting, full swing, putting evaluation and tee shots while utilizing the driving range and focusing on golf etiquette.

“I see a bunch of enthusiastic kids. That’s what I love seeing here,” Watson said. “They are ready to rumble.”

Watson stated he wants to see youth interested in the game, believing it is mentally and physically beneficial. He said that walking a full 18 holes equals six miles.

He believes there is a decline in the number of youth interested in golf due to a decline in the caddy program. Before golfers relied on golf carts, youth worked as caddies, carrying clubs for golfers, earning money, learning the game and getting interested. Now that there are no more caddy programs, Watson said golf courses need to take a proactive stance in reaching youth with various programs such as youth golf camps.

“It’s a project that you do for the love of the game. I want to see people love the game like I do and have the passion to play like I do,” Watson said. “The game stays with you. I’m 67 years old and I’m still playing. I intend to play until I can’t walk. There’s no other sport you can do that with, to get outdoors and get exercise plus your having fun.”