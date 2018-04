Thelma Rowlett, 105, Savannah, formerly of Graham, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at LaVerna Village, Savannah.

Services were April 11 at Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, with burial in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.