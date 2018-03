The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 3:17 pm and start at the corner of Third Street and North Market, Maryville. Organized by the local parade committee volunteers and sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar, entry is free.

Grand Marshal is the Northwest Missouri State University Men’s Basketball team and parade queen is Angela Luna. For more information, contact Burny’s at 660.562.9901 or 816.390.0994 or duncanla@hotmail.com.