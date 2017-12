Sr. Jean Frances Dolan, OSB, 80, died Monday, November 27, 2017, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

Services are at 9 am, Saturday, December 2 at Clyde Chapel, with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde. Vigil will be 7 pm, Friday, December 1 at Clyde Chapel.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.