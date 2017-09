The lady Spoofhounds won the MEC Conference golf tournament that was held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on September 20 with a team score of 372. Teams from Smithville, Benton, Chillicothe, Savannah, Cameron, Lafayette and LeBlond attended.

Maryville golfer Rylie Mundorf chips the ball across the water.

For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.