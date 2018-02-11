The Maryville High School Spectrum Show Choir and Illumination Choir will perform at the Mary Lynn Performing Arts Center on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, Saturday, February 10 as part of a competition showcasing choirs from schools in Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

Illumination will perform at 8 am. Spectrum will perform at 10:45 am and will be in the finals which begin at 6 pm. Admission is free. Both choirs are under the direction of Vanessa Parsons.

Illumination was formed when MHS had the need and the talent to form a second show choir. Parsons said that she hadn’t planned for the group to compete, but the students had shown the drive and competitive spirit to take on this home competition.

The choir’s program is “A Love Song,” a 12 to 15 minute program. Songs will include “You belong with me,” “Love Song,” “Somewhere out There” and “Forget You.”

Spectrum will put on a 20 minute show, “Road Trip,” which features the songs “Holiday Road,” “Baby You can Drive my Car,” “Car Wash,” “Home,” “Take Me Home,” “Ease on Down the Road,” and “Life is a Highway.”

Parsons said judging is subjective in these competitions. Things that judges look for are clear diction, energy and excitement, entertainment value of the show and costuming and appearance of the choir. First and foremost is exceptional singers.

Spectrum has competed in two previous events. They won in their category at Sedalia and placed sixth overall at Gretna, NE.

“Show choir is a different beast in Nebraska,” Parsons said. “The choirs are heavy on dancing, have lots more costumes, more sequins, bigger hair. They sink a lot of money into their competitive show choirs. Each school had two to four huge choirs.”

Spectrum’s last competition will in Cameron on Saturday, February 17. Then the group will be traveling to Nashville, TN, Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 4. The choir will perform at Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sights they will see include the Hermitage, the Grand Old Opry and the General Jackson riverboat cruise.

The school year will end with small group and large group contests, the state music festival and graduation.

“We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten,” Parsons said. “It’s been wonderful. We’re growing stronger and becoming better musicians all of the time.”