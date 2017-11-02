In district play, South Holt-Nodaway Holt was unable to advance after a 60-12 loss to the North Andrew Cardinals on October 27. Jake Cotton ties up the Cardinal player as quarterback Andrew Quinlin hands off the ball to Cole Alloway. Alloway had 10 tackles for the game.

Spartan defence goes after the Cardinal ball carrier. Jake Cotton had 10 tackles and a sack for the game. Reagan Morris leaps as he tries to get a hand on the runner.

