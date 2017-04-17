The Missouri FFA Association has selected the following South Nodaway FFA members

to the 2017 State FFA Choir: Alyson Jones, Brooklynn Bennett, Katelyn Kramer,

Devanna Ostrander, Phelps Hawley, Sydney Harlan, Layla Wolf and Jaiden Flora.

These eight were chosen out of 180 individuals for the FFA All State Choir. Students

rehearse and perform at the State FFA Convention held Thursday and Friday, April

20-21, in Columbia. FFA members have the opportunity to share their musical talent in

front of a crowd of more than 8,000 FFA members and guests.