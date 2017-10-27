The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on October 18 to view the progress at the Guilford Sports Complex and to handle the following school district business:

Representatives from the senior class made a senior trip presentation to the board. They asked for an increase in miles so that the class can travel to Nashville, TN, which is 679 miles from Barnard. The trip would be four days. After a detailed presentation, the trip was approved.

Budget amendments were approved. The school received more income from local assessed valuation on taxes and a small increase in Prop C money. Highlights from the expense side are as follows: five students instead of four are attending Northwest Technical School and additional money was used to pay students who helped this summer with the ongoing Guilford project. The Guilford project has been paid for with operating funds and the school has not had to dip into reserves.

The Rickard Trust grant application has been submitted and reviewed. Superintendent Johnnie Silkett praised the Greater Southern Nodaway County Community Foundation for its work on the grant.

Policy updates were approved due to new federal guidelines, specifically the Every Student Succeeds Act which replaces No Child Left Behind.

The annual audit report was approved. The board reviewed the trending data which included a 25-point drop in average daily attendance over the last nine years, but an increase in reserves by 15 percent.

Discussion was held on the football Homecoming. Athletic Director Dustin Skoglund has been unable to find a team willing to play on Saturday in 2018. Because DeKalb is a home game for the Platte Valley team every other year, Saturday Homecomings may have to be every other year. Skoglund is going to keep trying to find a Saturday opponent.

Principal Darbi Bauman has been asked to serve on the Northwest Missouri State University Education Specialist Redesign Committee. The committee is working on the middle school specialist degree requirements.

Silkett is part of the Regional Missouri Association of School Business Officials planing committee which has approved four meeting dates, three with speakers, and is finding sponsors for the meal.

In closed session, the board discussed personnel.