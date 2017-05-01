The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on April 18 to handle the following school district business:

Returning board members, Rick Holtman and Janet Hilsabeck, and new member Patrick Swinford were sworn in. Macia Kemper was elected president; Janet Hilsabeck, vice-president; Rick Holtman, MSBA representative; Brandy Wolf, board secretary; and Sonya Buckles, board treasurer.

The Title I program report was approved. There are currently 30 students in grades kindergarten through sixth being served by the program.

Holiday Contracting, Barnard, will do the labor on installing the roof on the Guilford Sports Complex concession stand. The district will purchase the materials.

The board approved the following:

• Junior high co-op with Jefferson for the 2017-18 school year.

• Fifteen board policies and updates.

• St. Louis senior trip.

• Hands2Learn visually impaired contract at $80 an hour.

• Amendments to the 2016-17 budget.

After extra duty contracts were discussed in closed session, the board moved into open session and conducted the following business:

• The board accepted the resignation of part-time Title I teacher Amy Schreck.

• Student summer workers, Jordan Murphy, Logan Harlan, Michael Burke, Haley Nielson, Alex Buckles, Tesia Buckles, Payton Henggeler and Taylar Freemyer, were hired.

• Accepted as extra duty coaches and sponsors were Charlea Lewis as junior high head basketball coach, Bill Meiners as varsity assistant football coach, Johnnie Silkett as junior high head football coach and Wendy Riley as assistant girls cross country coach.

• Marcia Schieber and Buckles were given stipends for technology and website coordination.

• Irene Alexander, Spanish teacher, was moved from a 2/8 position to a 3/8 position and will teach a junior high exploratory class in 2017-18.