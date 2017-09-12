Kandie Lager is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her business, Something Country, at 37799 US Highway 136, Conception, on Friday, September 15.

Customers are invited to come to a cookout from 11:30 am to 2 pm or when the food runs out. Larry Jensen’s smoked baby back ribs and pork loin will be featured.

“It’s just a way of thanking our regular customers,” Lager said. “It’s been a good 10 years. It’s gone by fast.”

Although Something Country is considered to be a convenience store, Lager serves breakfast from 6 to 9 am and lunch from 11:30 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday. Something Country is open for regular business from 6 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Some of Lager’s customers can be found waiting outside for her to open at 6 am. They pitch in to help, getting the paper, starting the coffee and putting the chairs down. The favorite breakfast item is the homemade biscuits with homemade gravy. She also serves omelets, eggs and hash browns.

Lager has a daily lunch special, with country fried steak being served once a week on either Wednesday or Thursday. She uses fresh beef from Byergo Angus Beef, Savannah.

“They’re real good to us,” she said about the quality of service and product she gets from Byergo.

Other lunch items include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tenderloins, chicken strips and cheese balls.

“I thought it would be fun to have something in Conception,” Lager said about the decision to open the store after Jermaine Grocery closed.

Her granddaughter, Kallie Graham, helps during the summer. Kallie, nine, and a Jefferson C-123 fourth grader, waitresses, runs the register and makes change.

She also bakes cakes. Kallie is famous for her pork and bean cake and has requests for the recipe. She also makes a zucchini cake, a patron favorite.

Kallie saves half of her tips and uses the rest for dance classes, school clothes and spending money.

“It was not that hard,” Kallie said about learning to run the register and count back change. “Maybe a little bit hard to learn.”

For more information about Something Country, drop by or call 660.944.2539.