Cooler temperatures the morning of June 16 brought Skidmore residents to the fourth annual Community Day. The day, which is held the third Saturday in June, saw two new events, a quilt show and pet show.

Joann Peter, Maryville, and Christina Charles, Skidmore, stand by their entries in the quilt show. Peter embroidered hexagon quilt blocks of all fifty states with state bird, flower and capital location. The hand-quilting was done by her 95-year-old friend, Dorothy Culp.

Charles has been quilting for 20 years. She pieced and machine quilted a sea themed quilt.

For more information and photos, see the print edition of the Nodaway News Leader.