The Skidmore City Council will proceed with sewer plant renovations after the 60-4 passage of the $1 million bond issue on April 3.

A simple majority was needed for passage of the issue.

“I’m glad that enough citizens came out and voted in favor of the sewer project,” Mayor Tracy Shewey said. “And now we’ll proceed as planned.”

An environmental review is being undertaken by the Northwest Regional Council of Governments. Shewey plans to double check on the funding source for the project. There are plans to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block grant and a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan for 20 years. There are questions on whether or not USDA will require the city to apply for the 35-year Rural Development grant and loan instead of the SRF loan.

It is anticipated the project will take three years to complete.