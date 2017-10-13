The Nodaway County Senior Center is weathering the first month of the privatizing pilot program with several changes at the center.

Director Amie Firavich stated that the amount of money lost from the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging was closer to $150,000 than the $100,000 she had originally thought. The senior center is losing from $10,000 to $12,000 per month in federal and state funds.

To counteract this loss, the senior center has raised its lunch meal price from the suggested $4 to $5 for those over 60. It remains the same at $7 for under 60 lunch customers.

In making the transition more convenient, the center has initiated a punch card system for those who would like to pay ahead. There are two denominations, $25 for five meals or $100 for 20 meals. The cards have no expiration date and are transferable.

With the increase in meal cost for seniors, several are opting out and not participating. Now the center is serving 25 fewer people on the home-delivered routes which have been cut from six to three inside the city limits. The county routes remain at two. Twenty fewer people per day are taking advantage of the nutritious meals served at the senior center.

Firavich implores seniors who don’t think they can pay to contact her.

“I ask how much can you afford to pay?” she said. “Then, like school lunches, we work up a free or reduced cost meal for those seniors.”

She uses guidelines from the Missouri Department of Social Services which has a household of one earning $1,257 per month or less, or a household of two at $1,692 per month, at the poverty level. Each individual situation is considered by Firavich.

Another program the Nodaway County Senior Center has just started is Angels for Seniors.

With this program, the center is looking for individuals to donate $25 a month to provide a Nodaway County senior with a week of meals. To become an angel or for more information, contact Firavich at the facility, 1210 East First Street, or by calling 660.562.3999.

