Sunday

• North Nodaway senior trip begins

• South Nodaway senior trip begins

• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt Graduation, 2 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Graduation, 2 pm

• MHS Hound Howlin’ City banquet, 6 pm

• West Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6:30 pm

Monday

• Jefferson senior trip begins

• West Nodaway senior trip begins

• West Nodaway 5th transition day

• St. Gregory’s FFF Celebration, 7:50 am

• Jefferson sports physicals, 12:30 pm

• MHS V tennis – Team Districts begin, 4 pm

• MHS JV/V baseball vs Lafayette, 4:30 pm

• MHS F baseball at West Nodaway, 4:30 pm

• NEN baseball at North Harrison, 4:30 pm

• St. Gregory’s Future Falcon Night, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson Family Night, 6 pm

• MHS 11/12 Driving Safety, 6:30 pm

• MHS Dual Credit info night, 6:30 pm

• SN JH/HS cheer parent meeting, 6:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt Elem Music Concert, 7 pm

Tuesday

• Nodaway-Holt 4-6 field trip

• Jefferson 5/6 field trip, 8 am

• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 NE field trip, 8 am

• Jefferson 3/4 field trip, 8:15 am

• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• West Nodaway 3-5 MAP trip, 9:30 am

• MHS V track at Benton, 3:30 pm

• MHS JV/V soccer vs Savannah, 4 pm

• MHS JV/V baseball vs LeBlond, 4:30 pm

• NN baseball at King City, 4:30 pm

• NEN 8th grade FFA parent meeting, 6 pm

• NEN FFA parent meeting, 6:30 pm

• MHS Music Concert, 7 pm

Wednesday

• MHS EOC testing

• Nodaway-Holt K-1 zoo trip

• Nodaway-Holt Famous Americans Museum

• North Nodaway JH/HS incentive award day

• MMS 5th Book Club, 7:15 am

• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• Nodaway-Holt immunization clinic, 9 am

• Nodaway-Holt sports physicals, 9 am

• PV JV/V baseball vs Pattonsburg, 4:30 pm

• MHS Speech & Debate banquet, 6 pm

• West Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm

• St. Gregory’s Spring Program, 7 pm

• West Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

• Jefferson StuCo Pizza Ranch fundraiser

Thursday

• Nodaway-Holt 2-3 Kaleidoscope trip

• Nodaway-Holt TAG to Lion King

• North Nodaway Academic Awards Night

• MMS 6th Book Club, 7:15 am

• Jefferson PreK-2 field trip, 8 am

• MHS senior breakfast, 8:15 am

• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• MHS senior awards reception, 9:30 am

• MHS graduation practice, 10 am

• NEN MAP reward field trip, 10:45 am

• South Nodaway graduation practice, 2 pm

• MHS JV/V soccer vs Chillicothe, 4:30 pm

• Jefferson Awards Night/8th graduation, 6 pm

• NEN FFA officer interviews, 6 pm

• South Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm

• West Nodaway PreK-5 Spring Concert, 6 pm

• Horace Mann Spring Program, 7 pm

• MMS Choir Concert, 7 pm

• South Nodaway Awards Night, 7 pm

Friday

• Leet Center last day of school

• Eugene Field Kindergarten trip to zoo

• Horace Mann Mother’s Day Tea

• Jefferson Field Day

• MMS 7th immunizations

• NH 3-5 Farm Safety Day in St. Joe

• North Nodaway Elementary Field Day

• West Nodaway PBS Treasure Books

• NEN baseball Districts begin at Pattonsburg

• NN, PV, WN baseball Districts begin at St. Joe Christian

• MMS 6th DARE movie, 8:30 am

• NEN 3/4 Loess Bluffs field trip, 8:30 am

• NEN StuCo field trip, 9 am

• SN Elementary Awards Day & Dandelion Cup, 9 am

• Nodaway-Holt Honors Day, 12:45 pm

• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool, 1 pm

• Nodaway-Holt 8th Promotion, 2:45 pm

• MHS Spectrum auditions, 6:30 pm

• North Nodaway Baccalaureate, 7 pm

• St. Gregory’s 8th graduation, 7 pm

Saturday

• MHS V baseball – Districts begin at Phil Welch

• MHS V track – Districts at Richmond

• MHS V tennis – Individual Districts at Noyes, 9 am

Facebook Comments