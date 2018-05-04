Sunday
• North Nodaway senior trip begins
• South Nodaway senior trip begins
• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am
• Nodaway-Holt Graduation, 2 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Graduation, 2 pm
• MHS Hound Howlin’ City banquet, 6 pm
• West Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6:30 pm
Monday
• Jefferson senior trip begins
• West Nodaway senior trip begins
• West Nodaway 5th transition day
• St. Gregory’s FFF Celebration, 7:50 am
• Jefferson sports physicals, 12:30 pm
• MHS V tennis – Team Districts begin, 4 pm
• MHS JV/V baseball vs Lafayette, 4:30 pm
• MHS F baseball at West Nodaway, 4:30 pm
• NEN baseball at North Harrison, 4:30 pm
• St. Gregory’s Future Falcon Night, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson Family Night, 6 pm
• MHS 11/12 Driving Safety, 6:30 pm
• MHS Dual Credit info night, 6:30 pm
• SN JH/HS cheer parent meeting, 6:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt Elem Music Concert, 7 pm
Tuesday
• Nodaway-Holt 4-6 field trip
• Jefferson 5/6 field trip, 8 am
• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 NE field trip, 8 am
• Jefferson 3/4 field trip, 8:15 am
• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• West Nodaway 3-5 MAP trip, 9:30 am
• MHS V track at Benton, 3:30 pm
• MHS JV/V soccer vs Savannah, 4 pm
• MHS JV/V baseball vs LeBlond, 4:30 pm
• NN baseball at King City, 4:30 pm
• NEN 8th grade FFA parent meeting, 6 pm
• NEN FFA parent meeting, 6:30 pm
• MHS Music Concert, 7 pm
Wednesday
• MHS EOC testing
• Nodaway-Holt K-1 zoo trip
• Nodaway-Holt Famous Americans Museum
• North Nodaway JH/HS incentive award day
• MMS 5th Book Club, 7:15 am
• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• Nodaway-Holt immunization clinic, 9 am
• Nodaway-Holt sports physicals, 9 am
• PV JV/V baseball vs Pattonsburg, 4:30 pm
• MHS Speech & Debate banquet, 6 pm
• West Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm
• St. Gregory’s Spring Program, 7 pm
• West Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm
• Jefferson StuCo Pizza Ranch fundraiser
Thursday
• Nodaway-Holt 2-3 Kaleidoscope trip
• Nodaway-Holt TAG to Lion King
• North Nodaway Academic Awards Night
• MMS 6th Book Club, 7:15 am
• Jefferson PreK-2 field trip, 8 am
• MHS senior breakfast, 8:15 am
• MMS 6th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• MHS senior awards reception, 9:30 am
• MHS graduation practice, 10 am
• NEN MAP reward field trip, 10:45 am
• South Nodaway graduation practice, 2 pm
• MHS JV/V soccer vs Chillicothe, 4:30 pm
• Jefferson Awards Night/8th graduation, 6 pm
• NEN FFA officer interviews, 6 pm
• South Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6 pm
• West Nodaway PreK-5 Spring Concert, 6 pm
• Horace Mann Spring Program, 7 pm
• MMS Choir Concert, 7 pm
• South Nodaway Awards Night, 7 pm
Friday
• Leet Center last day of school
• Eugene Field Kindergarten trip to zoo
• Horace Mann Mother’s Day Tea
• Jefferson Field Day
• MMS 7th immunizations
• NH 3-5 Farm Safety Day in St. Joe
• North Nodaway Elementary Field Day
• West Nodaway PBS Treasure Books
• NEN baseball Districts begin at Pattonsburg
• NN, PV, WN baseball Districts begin at St. Joe Christian
• MMS 6th DARE movie, 8:30 am
• NEN 3/4 Loess Bluffs field trip, 8:30 am
• NEN StuCo field trip, 9 am
• SN Elementary Awards Day & Dandelion Cup, 9 am
• Nodaway-Holt Honors Day, 12:45 pm
• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool, 1 pm
• Nodaway-Holt 8th Promotion, 2:45 pm
• MHS Spectrum auditions, 6:30 pm
• North Nodaway Baccalaureate, 7 pm
• St. Gregory’s 8th graduation, 7 pm
Saturday
• MHS V baseball – Districts begin at Phil Welch
• MHS V track – Districts at Richmond
• MHS V tennis – Individual Districts at Noyes, 9 am
