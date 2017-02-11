Events for the week of February 12 to 18

Sunday

• Jefferson JH Ag Day, 1 pm

Monday

• Nodaway-Holt No School

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Week begins

• St. Gregory’s Falcon Faith Family, 7:50 am

• North Nodaway 2017-18 PS/K visit, 9 am

• South Nodaway FFA Blood Drive, 1:30 pm

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

• All Schools County Spelling Bee at MMS, 4:30 pm

• Eugene Field PTO meeting, 4:45 pm

• Eugene Field Cupid Shuffle Family Activity, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson Early Childhood meeting, 5:30 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball vs Cameron, senior night, 5:30 pm

• Maryville High Speech & Debate and Academic Team senior night

• Horace Mann Random Acts of Kindness Night, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball at Worth Co, 6 pm

Tuesday

• West Nodaway Elementary Valentine’s parties

• West Nodaway PreK Grandparents’ Day, 8:15 am

• St. Gregory’s 7/8 Bowling, 12:30 pm

• St. Gregory’s K-8 Valentine’s parties, 1:30 pm

• Eugene Field Valentine’s parties, 1:45 pm

• South Nodaway PK-6 Valentine’s parties, 2:15 pm

• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm

• Horace Mann 3-6 BookKittens, 3:20 pm

• Nodaway-Holt Extended Learning, 3:20 pm

• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball at Mound City, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball at East Atchison, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV boys/V basketball at Jefferson, senior night, 5:30 pm

Wednesday

• Horace Mann 100th Day of School

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt BOE meeting, 1 pm

• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm

• St. Gregory’s 4-8 conferences, 3:15 to 6 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

• North Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

Thursday

• South Nodaway No School

• Jefferson NTS tour for juniors and seniors

• West Nodaway Earth Science field trip

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• South Nodaway P/T conferences, 12:30 pm

• Horace Mann Chess and Checkers Club, 3:15 pm

• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway Spaghetti Supper, 4 pm

• Northeast Nodaway After-Prom Baked Potato Bar, 4:30 pm

• Jefferson JV/V basketball at East Atchison, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Stewartsville, senior night, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at Savannah, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V basketball at West Nodaway, senior night, 5:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt V basketball at Union Star, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball vs DeKalb, senior night, 6 pm

• South Nodaway FCA 5th Quarter

Friday

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Smithville

• Maryville Middle Focus Friday

• Maryville High JV/V boys basketball vs Savannah, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson Teen Beat bowling, 6:30 pm

• West Nodaway Queen of Hearts Dance, 7 pm

Saturday

• Jefferson Elementary basketball

• Jefferson, South Nodaway JH music contest at NWMSU

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Smithville

• Maryville High Winter Guard Festival at Blue Springs

• Northeast Nodaway math contest

• South Nodaway PTO 3/4 girls tourney

• West Nodaway Booster Club 5/6 tourney

• Maryville High, Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway Academic Team at North Andrew, 8:30 am

• Maryville High Spectrum at NWMSU, 10 am