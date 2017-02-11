Events for the week of February 12 to 18
Sunday
• Jefferson JH Ag Day, 1 pm
Monday
• Nodaway-Holt No School
• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Week begins
• St. Gregory’s Falcon Faith Family, 7:50 am
• North Nodaway 2017-18 PS/K visit, 9 am
• South Nodaway FFA Blood Drive, 1:30 pm
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm
• All Schools County Spelling Bee at MMS, 4:30 pm
• Eugene Field PTO meeting, 4:45 pm
• Eugene Field Cupid Shuffle Family Activity, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson Early Childhood meeting, 5:30 pm
• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball vs Cameron, senior night, 5:30 pm
• Maryville High Speech & Debate and Academic Team senior night
• Horace Mann Random Acts of Kindness Night, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball at Worth Co, 6 pm
Tuesday
• West Nodaway Elementary Valentine’s parties
• West Nodaway PreK Grandparents’ Day, 8:15 am
• St. Gregory’s 7/8 Bowling, 12:30 pm
• St. Gregory’s K-8 Valentine’s parties, 1:30 pm
• Eugene Field Valentine’s parties, 1:45 pm
• South Nodaway PK-6 Valentine’s parties, 2:15 pm
• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm
• Horace Mann 3-6 BookKittens, 3:20 pm
• Nodaway-Holt Extended Learning, 3:20 pm
• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JV/V basketball at Mound City, 5 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V basketball at East Atchison, 5 pm
• West Nodaway JV boys/V basketball at Jefferson, senior night, 5:30 pm
Wednesday
• Horace Mann 100th Day of School
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• Nodaway-Holt BOE meeting, 1 pm
• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm
• St. Gregory’s 4-8 conferences, 3:15 to 6 pm
• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm
• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm
• North Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm
Thursday
• South Nodaway No School
• Jefferson NTS tour for juniors and seniors
• West Nodaway Earth Science field trip
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• South Nodaway P/T conferences, 12:30 pm
• Horace Mann Chess and Checkers Club, 3:15 pm
• St. Gregory’s K-3 conferences, 3:30 to 4:30 pm
• South Nodaway Spaghetti Supper, 4 pm
• Northeast Nodaway After-Prom Baked Potato Bar, 4:30 pm
• Jefferson JV/V basketball at East Atchison, 5 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Stewartsville, senior night, 5 pm
• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at Savannah, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway JV/V basketball at West Nodaway, senior night, 5:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt V basketball at Union Star, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball vs DeKalb, senior night, 6 pm
• South Nodaway FCA 5th Quarter
Friday
• Jefferson, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Smithville
• Maryville Middle Focus Friday
• Maryville High JV/V boys basketball vs Savannah, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson Teen Beat bowling, 6:30 pm
• West Nodaway Queen of Hearts Dance, 7 pm
Saturday
• Jefferson Elementary basketball
• Jefferson, South Nodaway JH music contest at NWMSU
• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Smithville
• Maryville High Winter Guard Festival at Blue Springs
• Northeast Nodaway math contest
• South Nodaway PTO 3/4 girls tourney
• West Nodaway Booster Club 5/6 tourney
• Maryville High, Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway Academic Team at North Andrew, 8:30 am
• Maryville High Spectrum at NWMSU, 10 am
