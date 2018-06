Ruth Elaine Kooken, 81, Apache Jct., AZ, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Gilbert, AZ.

She was born June 14, 1936, in Maitland, to Earl and Minnie Archer.

Service information will be announced by Price Funeral Home at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.