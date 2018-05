Robert M. Theodore 67, Maryville, died January 24, 2018 at his home.

Memorial services will be at 11 am, Saturday, May 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 South Main Street, Maryville, Pastor Johnathan Mitchell will be officiating. Masonic service under the auspices of Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.