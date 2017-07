Robert “Bob” William Ernest Messenger, 85, Barnard, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He is survived by his wife, Margarete, Maryville; daughters, Cindy and Glenn Miller, Barnard, Michelle Perry, Orlando, FL, and Christine and Michael Tinnes, Milford, CT; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

No services were planned as was Mr. Messenger’s wish.

Burial will be in the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.