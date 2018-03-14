Richard P. Doty, 82, Kansas City, died Tuesday, March 8, 2018, at a hospice facility in Kansas City.

He was born May 18, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, to Isaac P. and Grace Louise Wilson Doty. He resided in Kansas until age 17 then moved to California where he lived and raised his family.

Mr. Doty was a mechanic.

He was of the Christian faith.

His is survived by his daughter, Terri Powers, Oregon.

Mr. Doty’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial is planned at a later date in California.

