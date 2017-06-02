Preslee Christina Wendle, 3 years young, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her home with her mom and dad.

In honor of Preslee, the family requests that you consider becoming a blood donor and joining the bone marrow registry at bethematch.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to US Bank in honor of Preslee.

Visitation will be 2-5 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Monday, June 5, also at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.