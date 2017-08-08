Crowds came out on August 4 to enjoy the draft horse pull at the three-day Pickering Horse Show.

Robert Poole drives as his horses complete the required distance. The big horses were eager to pull in the competition.

On August 3, new events were tried for the draft horses. These included an obstacle course, log skid and feed-team race. These events allowed the drivers and horses to show off the complexity and abilities of the teams.

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.