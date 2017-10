Peggy Sue Shaw, 44, Burlington Jct., died Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Services will be at 1 pm, Monday, October 16 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.