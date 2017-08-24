Pearl Preston Pike, 96, Elmo, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, IA.

Services are at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Pastor Don Barnett officiating. Burial with military rites will be at the LaMar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, August 25 at Ritchie Funeral Home.

