Patricia D. Jacobs, 58, Ravenwood, died Wednesday February 22, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Mrs. Jacobs’ body has been cremated under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life service will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, March 6. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Jacobs family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Scottsboro.

A memorial fund will be established or family suggests donations to charity of choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.