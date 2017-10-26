Patricia Louise Doran, 91, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, October 23, 2017, at her home.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 28 at St. Gregory’s Church, Maryville, with a rosary at 9:30 am and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory School Library Fund or New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.