Citizens from throughout Nodaway County gathered at Parnell on July 9 for fellowship and fun during the annual Parnell Festival. This year’s event was organized by the United Methodist Church in Parnell. The day kicked off with an outdoor church service. Afterward, the community gathered in the park, spending the day visiting, watching live entertainment and eating homemade ice cream.

Boy Scouts from Troop 131, Dillan Gavigan, Tucker Riley and Chase Clabaugh, carried the American flag, leading the Parnell parade.

