Northwest Missouri State University and the Maryville Chamber of Commerce are inviting students, faculty and staff and area residents to the university’s career pathing program, which includes eight presentations featuring professional development topics.

“We are excited to offer these interactive and engaging development opportunities to the students, staff and community,” Northwest Coordinator of Student Employment Paula McLain said. “The sessions offered provide professional and life-changing skills to help further individuals in their current and future careers. Whether you are a student, polished professional or a retiree there is something for everyone.”

Each presentation costs $25 for Maryville Chamber of Commerce members or $40 for non-members. Registration is available online at nwmissouri.edu/hr/trainingopps.htm.

Northwest students and employees may attend the presentations for free. Participating students may advance to new levels of pay and responsibility through Northwest’s Student Employment program.

All presentations are 60 minutes and take place in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom. Each session’s description follows:

“Career Day Success Guide: The Employer Side,” Northwest Career Services, 10:30 to 11:30 am for Career Day tips; 1 to 3 pm for résumé critique, Thursday, September 28.

This professional development networking event is designed to prepare students, faculty, staff and residents for Education Expo and Career Day on Tuesday, October 13 at Northwest. Employers from varying industries, company size and location will compose an employer panel to answer questions about the events, how to prepare and professional etiquette. During the afternoon, employers will meet with students and provide feedback on résumés. Employers may choose to meet with students individually or in a small group workshop. Attendees may come and go as schedules permit.

“Conflict Resolution Toolbox,” Rachel Brooks, coordinator of equity at Northwest, 11 am, 1 pm or 3 pm, Monday, October 2.

We all practice conflict resolution daily, but how can we quickly identify, diagnose and resolve the conflict before it reaches a boiling point. The goal of this presentation is to gain a better understanding of the different types of conflict that we encounter in the workplace. Using models and maps, attendees will work through how to analyze, diagnose and resolve conflict.

“Transforming Yourself into a Life Change Artist,” Jackie Cochenour, assistant director of Upward Bound at Northwest, 11 am, 1 pm or 3:30 pm, Tuesday, October 10.

Creating a life change is a fluid process and armed with the right creative skills, anyone can effectively overcome the bumps while waving “hello” along the way. In this inspiring, practical and fun, yet serious, presentation learn about the unique artist within each individual. Attendees will learn practical skills to help them journey forward. Become an artist within life and be ready for that next spark.

“Leading With a Confident Voice – Understanding Your Communication Style,” Todd Long, Leadership Innovations, 10 am, noon or 2 pm, Monday, October 23.

This workshop will help attendees recognize communication tendencies, leverage communication strengths and adapt one’s style according to the situation to influence others more effectively. It will explore communication tendencies, including approach, quality and demeanor.

“Are You Making a Good First Impression?” Janis Kliethermes, Etiquette Kansas City, 11 am, 2 pm or 4 pm, Wednesday, November 8.

Employers are looking for people with common sense. Learn the correct way to make an introduction and the right body language. Learn to affect a business deal by eating continental style or American style. Find the answers to these questions and more.

“Are You Change-Ready … or Change-Resistant?” Cathy Newton, Living in Full Swing, 11 am, 2 pm or 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 14.

Change is happening at lightning speed. Learn how to avoid hunkering down in resistance when it could affect reputation, performance and the quality of service one provides. Confront biases on change. Learn pro-active methods to support others in shifting change-resistance to change-readiness. For more information, visit www.cathynewton.com.

“The How of Happiness,” BK Taylor, assistant director, prevention, outreach and education in Northwest Wellness Services, 9:30 am, 12:30 pm or 4 pm, Thursday, November 30.

Happiness is not a destination, but a state of mind and a choice. No matter what personality someone was born with or their circumstances, people can boost their level of happiness by taking charge of their life and using habits outlined in this presentation. This program is built upon the foundations of positive psychology and the works of those like Dr. Martin Seligman and Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky.