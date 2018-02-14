The Northwest Missouri State University Alumni Association is seeking nominations for individuals to be honored at its annual awards program next fall. The awards are annually presented to alumni, faculty and friends of the university who have demonstrated professional achievement or extraordinary dedication to Northwest.

“The Northwest Alumni Awards is an important part of the Northwest culture as it allows the alumni association and university to showcase and celebrate the amazing things Bearcats are doing within their profession, communities and most importantly for Northwest,” Bob Machovsky, Northwest’s director of alumni relations and annual giving, said.

Nominations are due Thursday, March 1. Nomination forms and a listing of past recipients are available at nwmissouri.edu/alumni/events/awards/nominations.htm.

Nominees are being sought for the following categories:

• Distinguished Alumni Award: Recognizes Northwest alumni for their exceptional professional and personal achievement and extraordinary distinction in their chosen field.

• Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award: Recognizes a former faculty member for his or her outstanding teaching, service or research contributions at Northwest.

• Distinguished Faculty Award: Recognizes a present faculty member for his or her outstanding teaching, service or research contributions at Northwest.

• Honorary Alumni Award: Honors Northwest friends who have served, promoted and loved the university in the tradition of a loyal graduate.

• Turret Service Award: Acknowledges a graduate, former student, current or retired staff member for his or her significant contributions of time and talents on behalf of the university and the Northwest Alumni Association.

• Young Alumni Award: Honors a graduate age 40 or younger for his or her exceptional achievements in career, public service or volunteerism that bring honor to the university.

• Public Service Award: Recognizes an outstanding service-minded individual who has devoted his or her time and energy for the betterment of Northwest Missouri and higher education.

The Northwest Alumni Association solicits nominations for the awards from all members of the university community, and a committee of elected members of the alumni board of directors reviews the nominations and selects the top three candidates through a blind selection process. The top three candidates are presented to the full alumni board for review and selection.

Last year’s recipients were: Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. David McDaniel; Young Alumni Award, Sam Henson; Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. Matt Symonds; Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award, Sherri Reeves; Turret Service Award, Tim Sullivan; Honorary Alumni Award, Rich and Bernie Mendenhall; and Public Service Award, Leon Dixon Jr.

The 2018 Alumni Awards banquet will be Friday, September 14, in conjunction with family weekend, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom on the Northwest campus. The event begins with a social at 6 pm, dinner at 6:30 pm and the awards presentation at 8 pm.

“The Alumni Awards banquet is an event that allows for the Northwest community to come together to pay tribute to amazing individuals,” Machovsky said. “The night is filled with excitement and proud moments that everyone in attendance feels a part of.”