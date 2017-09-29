The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education conducted the following business during its regular meeting September 20:

Kawasaki donated $3,000 to the school. The money was used to purchase Chromebooks for the classrooms.

Abbie Groomer presented the assessment program, ELL program and the homeless program to the board for evaluation.

The board approved the board member conflict of interest and financial disclosure statement.

Assistant Principal Bryan Grow reported that the high school and junior high enrollment is 104; elementary enrollment is 102 and preschool is 14.

The high school handbook was revised to include the honors physical science class as a weighted course.

Principal Jason McDowell stated he would like the district to pay for juniors to take the ACT exam.

The curtain on the end of the bleachers will be repaired.

Superintendent Ken Grove gave an update on the track project.

The board went into closed session.

The next meeting was changed due to basketball game conflicts. It will be at 7:30 pm, Thursday, October 19.