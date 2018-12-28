The school board of Northeast Nodaway met December 20 and addressed the following business:

• Evaluations were approved from the Lunchtime Solutions program and Library Media Resources program.

• The first reading of the 2019-20 school calendar was accepted.

Reports

Enrollment noted the November average daily attendance was 96.68 percent.

Kenna Florea reported about the PTO activities. Kila Henry gave the CTA report including a Christmas party and their partnership with FFA to adopt two NEN families.

A written principal’s report was presented and the superintendent’s report announced that Arthur White will no longer be performing school audits, so bids will need to be made from other firms.

Jason McDowell also told that Kawasaki made a $3,000 donation to be used to purchase a smartboard for the special education classroom at the high school.

Midway through the open session, the board went into closed session for the topic of personnel. The closed session lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Then back in open session, the board decided to increase salaries for the following staff who are being assigned additional duties for the remainder of this school year: McDowell, $7,500; Bryan Grow, $4,687; DeAnn Redden, $1,875; and Marta Giesken, $938. The board also approved naming McDowell, acting superintendent, as the authorized representative for all state and federal programs and Grow as a half-time special education director.

A motion was proposed, seconded and carried to conduct a superintendent search.

As a final item of business, McDowell presented the Belcher Scholarship application for review and selection. Gerry Runde was selected as the district representative and will received a $200 scholarship from NEN Education Foundation.