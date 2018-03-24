The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board increased teacher salaries and conducted the following business during its regular meeting March 15:

It was approved to add $500 to the base salary and $500 to the master salary schedule.

The school board reviewed bus bids and asked questions of representatives from RSB and Apple. The issue was tabled until next meeting.

The 2018-19 school calendar was approved.

Daniel Autry and Drew Bruner gave the board an evaluation on their business program. They have created a Twitter account and gave their plans for growing the program next year, which include more meetings on a set schedule.

The baseball program received a $500 donation, which was used to purchase bats, scorebooks and balls.

Colby Weiderholt was awarded the mowing bid for the upcoming season. Payment will be $105 for the grounds and $40 for the ball field each time it is serviced.

The PTO raised $ 1,400 during its rummage sale.

The board gave Superintendent Ken Grove the approval to contact the architects to present cost estimates for the newest ball field design. The board is looking at creating a new baseball field, with track lanes around the field to help track athletes train and to serve as a walking resource for community members.

Assistant Principal Bryan Grow reported attendance was up as students were recovering from sicknesses. Two families have moved into the district.

The district placed second in the weight loss program Hunger Games, where teams competed against other teams in various school districts. Staff plans to use their winnings to purchase a water-refilling water station for the school. They are looking into various grants with the hopes of purchasing two more for the school.

Grove mentioned to the board he would like to purchase a 10-passenger van within the next budget year. No action was taken. Grove will also be contacting companies to get pricing for a locked door and buzzer system for school entrances. He will report his findings at the next meeting.

Grove mentioned the doors in the school are not able to be locked from the inside. This poses security risks as teachers can not secure their classrooms from inside the rooms. He will begin looking at various options and pricing for the board to review. Possible suggestions included replacing the door handles, dead bolts and other security measures.

The school will participate in an electricity saving program with KCP&L. During the months of June to September, if asked by KCP&L, the school will shut off the air conditioning in the gyms, cafeteria and locker room areas unless school is in session. If they are able to accommodate the shut-off times, the school will get $1,500 from KCP&L.

After discussion in closed session, the board approved to renew contracts for all certified teachers and Grow and McDowell. They accepted the resignations of Linda Primm, Title 1 Reading, who is retiring; Ashley Merrigan, junior high and high school English; and Michael Trautz, high school math.

The board also voted to change the policy regarding the years of experience a teacher may transfer into the district, now allowing all years of experience to be credited on the salary schedule.