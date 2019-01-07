The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on December 19 to handle the following school district business.

In open session, the board approved the agenda, consent agenda and, after discussion, the 2018 fiscal year audit which will be submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Superintendent James Simmelink discussed the changes in effect for the 2019-20 school calendar. Currently, the school has 170 days, or 1,138 hours, for students and 187 teacher days, consisting of: 170 teaching days, 10 professional development days, two parent teacher conference days and five holidays. There are six snow days in the calendar. Requirements for next year will include 1,044 hours of instruction and 36 hours of snow days. Simmelink requested board input on the school days. Discussion was held on the Maryville R-II school calendar because of students attending Northwest Technical School. The four-day school week was discussed. NN had looked at the concept five or six years ago. The board and Simmelink were lukewarm about the idea. The 2019-20 school calendar will be on the January 2019 agenda.

The athletic co-op advisory committee will meet in January, along with West Nodaway’s committee members. Board members who will attend are Jerime Bix, Kane Oberhauser and Cari Cline.

The only motion in closed session was to approve the November closed session minutes.