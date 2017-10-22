Nodaway-Holt students invited grandparents and friends to their annual Grandparents Tea. Guests were treated to cookies and beverages served by the high school A+ students. Students then took their guests on a tour of the school, playing games and admiring the artwork of the students. The book fair was also open for those who wanted to go shopping.

Bob Smock enjoys snacks with his grandsons, John and Joe Smock, sons of Josh and Jessie Smock.

