The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board conducted the following business at its regular meeting October 18:

Gretchen Hiatt was hired as the assistant basketball coach while Ryan Hutchcraft was hired as the varsity track coach.

The facility planning committee, which is comprised of teachers, students, community members and school board representatives, held its first meeting. They took a tour of both buildings and then brainstormed ideas for improvements including heating systems, roofs, bathroom updates and more. On Wednesday, November 1, they will prioritize the list, placing each idea on a five-year plan or a 10-year plan.

There have been seven new smart board projectors and one new smart board installed at the elementary school.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Blackford has been communicating with KCP&L about the possibility of installing lights in the new parking lot.

Several policies were amended to reflect new language as a result of the No Child Left Behind Act being replaced with the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The districts’ state testing data showed that the school was overall below the state average. The scores for Algebra I and English I were thrown out due to DESE allegations that those tests were unreliable. The state has entered into a lawsuit with the testing company over the allegations.

Elementary Principal Rita Carroll stated that there were 125 guests for the grandparent tea and that every student had a guest.

The elementary wiener roast and Halloween parade will be Tuesday, October 31.

All junior high and high school students are being trained in recognizing the signs of suicide.

The senior trip was approved for one night and two days.

The school board entered into a closed session. No action was taken.