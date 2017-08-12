Towns located in the north and eastern part of Nodaway County, including Maryville, will only see a nearly total eclipse. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Maryville will experience a 0.999 percent total eclipse, while Hopkins will experience a 0.993 percent total eclipse.
DNR stated that the partial eclipse for Northwest Missouri would start at 11:40 am with the totality beginning at 1:06 pm.
The following towns in Nodaway County and surrounding areas will see a completely total eclipse:
•Quitman, 32 seconds
•Arkoe, 59 seconds
•Barnard, 1:41 minutes
•Skidmore, 1:29 minutes
•Guilford, 1:30 minutes
•Graham, 1:54 minutes
•Maitland, 1:58 minutes
•Fairfax, 1:48 minutes
•Tarkio, 1:19 minutes
•Bolckow, 1:56 minutes
•Fillmore, 2:23 minutes
•Mound City, 2:20 minutes
•King City, 1:48 minutes
Facebook Comments