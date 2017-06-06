If your father or grandfather has enough ties this Father’s Day, the Nodaway News Leader has a selection of books by local authors that will suit almost every taste.

Books about Maryville and Nodaway County include “Nodaway County Missouri: A Pictorial History 1910-1994,” edited by Opal E. Eckert; “Images of America: Maryville” and “Images of America: Nodaway County” by Michael J. Steiner; “Where in the World is Arkoe, Missouri” by Susan Cronk; “Justice in Nodaway County: 1872-1931” by Don Nothstine and Susan Cronk; and “Farming in Nodaway County: 1845-1995.”

Bob Bohlken’s books range from historical to children’s titles. Some that may appeal to dads are “History of Nodaway County Towns,” “Rural Midwestern Idioms/Folk Sayings,” “Tales from the Old Prof,” “Learning to Listen” and “Famous People of Nodaway County, Missouri.”

Local memoirs include “Childhood Memories” by Clara Wilmes Pallo; “Birth in a Chicken House I and II” by James Lucas, DVM; and “Beyond the Horizon: A Memoir” by Marvin Wilmes.

Fiction reads include “John Henry’s War” and “I, Eugenius” by Larry Anderson; “Died Innocent” by Don Nothstine; “Chore Boy” by Jeannie Edwards; “A Hundred Miles to the City” by Clare Samson; and “Brothers Such as These” and “Hezekiah Rasco” by Susan Cronk.

Inspirational reads include “Where Life Meets Love: Nudges Toward God” by W. Dale Stewart and “Selling in Your Town” by Doug Meyer.

NNL is open 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, at 116 East Third Street, Maryville. All proceeds from the sale of the books goes to the authors.