The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will resume monthly meetings on Thursday, March 1 at the Nodaway County Senior Center. Jane Walter, president, will preside at the 9 am gathering.

Committee chairpersons will give the program on “What We Do and How You Can Help.” Greeters will be Ruth Macias and Lee Jackson. Sue Schenkel and Linda Girard are in charge of hospitality. Voluntary monetary donations for The Ministry Center will be taken in support of MRTA’s statewide mission of Show Me Hunger.

NCARSE is affiliated with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel. Their motto is “To Serve, Not To Be Served.” All retired public school personnel are invited and encouraged to attend.