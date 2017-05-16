The 2017 Art, Rhythm and Brews on Friday, May 19 in Downtown Maryville will feature six musical acts on three stages.

The Third Street Stage will feature Dave Panico, a saxophonist from Kansas City, at 7 pm and the Northwest Jazz Combo, comprised of Northwest students and professors, at 9 pm.

The Fourth Street Stage will feature Calvin Arsenia, a harpist from Kansas City, at 7 pm and returning for the second year, Hendrix and Craig, an acoustic rock duo from Springfield, at 9 pm.

The Main Street Stage kicks off with Under the Big Oak Tree, a band from St. Joseph that plays acoustic country and traditional bluegrass, at 8 pm and this year’s headliner, returning for the second year, The Center State from St. Joseph at 10 pm.

AR&B will be rain or shine so make plans to attend and enjoy the music, food, art and drinks.