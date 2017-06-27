The Maryville City Council approved the transition for Maryville Public Safety (MPS) to switch to 12-hour shifts during its regular meeting June 26.

In January, MPS Director Keith Wood was approached by the officers who requested changing the length of the shifts. Currently, the department works eight-hour shifts. The current rotation allows for one full weekend off every seven weeks and officers often work six days in a row before getting one day off.

The proposed shift system would allow for one full weekend off every four weeks and the officers would work three long days before getting time off.

According to research and information from the Nodaway County Sheriff’s department, which follows a 12-hour shift schedule, the officers experience more fatigue during a 12-hour shift, but they get more time off to recuperate and that time allows them to be better refreshed overall.

Wood said the department had experimented in the 1990s with 10-hour shifts, which did not go as expected. The proposed 12-hour shifts were approved for a one-year trial period which will begin July 18.

The change would require another sergeant on staff. Public Safety Officer Mike Stolte has been promoted to sergeant to fill the position.

The council approved the following summer events:

•Beemer’s Muffler Center, LLC, Car and Truck Show at its 1305 East First Street location and Nodaway County Senior Center, 8 am to 5 pm, July 29. It will feature a burn-out pit. All proceeds will be donated to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

•Parkdale Manor fireworks display for residents, 9 to 10 am, June 30.

•The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce community pep rally, 5 to 8:30 pm, August 17.

•Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County annual Glow Walk/Run, 8 to 10 pm, August 19.

Stuart Robinson has resigned from his position on the Maryville Public Art Committee board. It was approved to appoint Jeff Zeller to fill the vacancy.

The city council approved all the liquor licenses for establishments that met the requirements. The total revenue in fees was $13,425. Wood presented a compiled incident report from January to December, 2016. It included the following information: Molly’s had 72 incidents, The Palms had 25 incidents, Burny’s had 11 incidents, The Pub had four incidents and Carson’s had two incidents.

City Manager Greg McDanel stated in his report that Maryville was approved for $49,000 from the Home Repair Opportunity program, which provides funds to repair buildings for low-income homeowners. Due to new regulations, municipalities are no longer covered under the Missouri Housing Development Commission and must perform their own environmental reviews and will be liable for any violations and litigations. The cost of providing this exceeded the moneys received for the grant, therefore the city will be returning the grant money.