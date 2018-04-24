The Maryville City Council approved the lease for the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park farm-to-table restaurant during its regular meeting April 23.

The approved lease with Brown Bread LLC will allow Owner Michael Foust to begin setting up his dining facility, William Coy, at the Mozingo Conference Center. Foust is also the owner of The Farmhouse located in Kansas City.

Lease agreements include an annual rent payment of $30,000 with a three percent escalator, five percent of all alcohol sales, 2.375 percent sales tax equivalent fee, tenant pays utilities based on square footage and tenant operates under the city’s liquor license as an agent. The first rent payment will not be due until April 1, 2019, to allow the restaurant to begin generating revenue.

The lease term will be for three years, with the option of a five year extension. Each party must give at least 180 days notice with changes.

It was also approved for the city to borrow monies to cover the costs of furniture, fixtures and equipment purchased for the restaurant that will stay in ownership of the city. These include walk-in coolers, freezer, exhaust hood, sinks, gas connectors, tables and chairs. Total costs were estimated at $150,000. The annual budget allowed $55,800. The city will borrow $105,000 from the Nodaway County Economic Development’s (NCED) intermediary relending program and $9,235 from NCED’s revolving loan fund to cover the expenses.

Maryville’s Tri-State Ford was awarded the bid for two vehicles for Maryville Public Safety, an SUV for the fire captain and a sedan patrol car. They agreed to match the Missouri contract bid of $29,123. The bid was not the lowest, but falls within two percent of the lowest bid, allowing officials to choose the local provider.

Machens Ford, Columbia, was awarded the bid for a Ford F350 for $26,887. The pickup is to be used by the street maintenance department.

General warranty deeds were accepted for a right-of-way for South Depot Street. This will be from the current city limits to South Avenue and South Country Club Drive to the Oak Pointe facility. The city will maintain the roads moving forward. Staff is engaged in discussions to straighten the middle sections of South Depot Street.

Three petitions for annexation into city limits were approved, with public hearings for all three scheduled for May 14.

The first two petitions were to annex the properties along South Depot Street and South Country Club that were deeded to the city earlier in the meeting.

The third property to be annexed is 2.9 acres of land owned by the New Nodaway Humane Society, which is tax-exempt. City Manager Greg McDanel stated the annexations were to “clean up the city’s property lines” and stated they are all voluntary. McDanel mentioned that there was a possibility of working with Maryville Parks and Recreation to create a public dog park within this particular property.

Keller Construction Company, Inc., St. Joseph, was awarded the 2018 asphalt mill and overlay project, not to exceed $1,512,577. The base bid included sections of the following streets: North Main, East Second, South Frederick, West Thompson, Old First Street, West Jenkins, West Second, West Third, East Sixth, Railroad, West Sixth, West 13th, North Laura, South Grand, East 13th, Park Avenue, West Cooper, South Saunders, North Dunn, South Alvin, North College and East Cooper.

The council also approved completion of the following streets from the alternate bid list: West Edwards, South Buchanan, East Jenkins and the Fourth Street parking lot. West Crestview, a concrete street, will be completely ripped out and replaced with asphalt. Also approved was the pavement of Hawk Road leading up to the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport and the paving of the lower parking lot at the Mozingo Conference Center.

During the asphalt overlay project discussion, Councilman Matt Johnson stated he would rather see more streets paved in town than the lower parking lot at Mozingo. Councilman Jason McDowell stated he would like to see the project that was started, completed.

JD Bishop Construction, LLC, Chillicothe, was awarded the 2018 concrete repair bid for $277,291.10. Only $188,410.50 remains in the budget for concrete repairs. Polk Township and the Nodaway County Commission have agreed to provide a total of $80,000 toward the pavement of Hawk Road. That money will be put toward the concrete repair deficit. Staff will also increase the May issued certificates of participation from $6 million to $6.3 million to cover the remaining cost, leaving $28,542.40 for change orders on the project.

Visu-Sewer Inc., St. Louis, was contracted to repair a 625 linear-foot section of 12-inch sanitary sewer main along East Fourth Street for $18,646.88. Staff bypassed going out for bids on the project due to it being an “emergency situation.”

The city council approved the destruction of unnecessary files including petitions, bond certificates, contracts, invoices, bank statements and others. Articles that city staff thought could be needed in the future or items of historical value were saved.

McDanel stated the following in his report:

•The Maryville Public Safety facility is tentatively scheduled for construction this summer.

•The City of Maryville was named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

•A new water line was installed on North Laura Street in the 100 and 200 blocks for $16,650.

•Mozingo Lake Recreation Park partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Northwest Missouri Longtails Pheasants Forever Chapter to acquire the Habitat Challenge grant. This is a 50 percent matching grant to establish wildflowers and natural grasses. It will be used on approximately 10 acres around the Mozingo entrance along Liberty Road and around the conference center. The Pheasants Forever chapter will front the grant money as well as provide the labor for the seed sowing.

Johnson will be available in the council chambers located in Maryville City Hall from 9 am to 11 am, Friday, April 27 for community members who wish to contact him.