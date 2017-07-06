The fifth annual Mustang Memorial Scholarship Fund Bike and Car Cruise Poker Run will start with registration from 9 to 10 am, Saturday, July 8 at the North Nodaway High School, Hopkins.

Kickstands are up at 10 am. Lunch will be served at the Host Lions Shelter from noon to 2 pm, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Maryville. The cost is $15 per hand in advance, $20 per hand day of, and funds go to the North Nodaway Mustang Memorial Scholarship.

Other fundraising efforts at the event will include a 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes and a grand prize raffle of a new Coleman 500 Trail Tamer ATV. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Everyone is welcome to attend these fundraising events.

Jordan Snyder received the $1,000 scholarship in 2017. Snyder is the son of Jeremiah and Jenni Snyder; grandson of the late Lisa Riley Willey and Terry and Ann Snyder; and great-grandson of Maurice and Donna Riley.

Snyder has attended North Nodaway since the second grade. He began playing sports in junior high. In his freshman year, he played junior varsity football for one month before finding out he had torn his ACL. He sat out the rest of the season.

Determined to make a full recovery, Snyder started weight lifting extensively. He eventually broke school records by squat-lifting 465 pounds. He concentrated on lifting and football for the next few years to earn a starting place as the nose tackle for the Muskets. He graduated with an accumulative total of 925 pounds.

Snyder participated in the math olympiad, FCA, FBLA and academic bowl. He attended Northwest Technical School for two years to earn his student ASE certificate. He was asked to attend NASCAR Tech in North Carolina but decided his heart was in football and being closer to home.

Snyder will attend Peru State College this fall in Peru, NE. He plans on playing football and majoring in education. He would like to earn his coaching certificate to pass on the lessons he has learned from his coaches over the years. Snyder said he is excited about having the chance to represent North Nodaway and his hometown of Hopkins.