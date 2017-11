The traveling trophy for the fourth annual Downtown Maryville Scarecrow Contest went to Meyer Auto, 204 North Market, for its Bearcat Tailgate complete with a new truck and a football player.

Downtown Maryville’s Sam Mason presents the trophy to Bob Yates, Deryk Frueh, JT Titus, Mike Riley, Mary Brown, Cindy Riley, Bill Wilmarth, Sam Thrower, Steve Miller, Toby Herring and Bob Hulse.