On September 11, the 17th anniversary of 9/11 was conducted with reverence during a ceremony of remembrance at the Freedom Rock in Franklin Park, Maryville. Organized by Maryville Fire Department Captain Phil Rickabaugh, the event was attended by National Guard members, local law enforcement, Polk Township and Maryville volunteer fire fighters, Lions Club members and local citizens.

“The message of 9/11 is ‘never forget,’” Rickabaugh said. “Our community here is tight knit; the events of that day made the nation tight knit.”