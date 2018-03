Ora May Harper Connor, 91, Shenandoah, IA, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, IA.

Visitation was March 26 at Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home, Shenandoah, with burial in the Tabor, IA, Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to People for Paws or the Elm Heights Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be left at hackettlivingston.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home, Shenandoah.