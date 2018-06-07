The White Rabbit. The Cheshire Cat. Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. Talking flowers. A crafty Caterpillar. The Mad Hatter. The Queen of Hearts. And, of course, Alice!

One of the most famous children’s books of all time and a Disney classic film comes to life as Maryville Young Players (MYP) presents Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

In an afternoon dream, Alice encounters all these personalities, plays musical chairs and saves herself from losing her head.

MYP will present Alice in Wonderland, Jr., at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the Northwest Missouri State University campus at 2 pm and 7 pm, Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10.

Now in its twelfth year, MYP is an opportunity for students entering second through ninth grade to be part of a two-week musical theatre camp which has participants run all parts of a Broadway show: acting, singing, dancing, building set and props and running lights and sound.

“Twelve years of MYP has taken us through lots of changes, including different types of shows and expanded casts. Each year, the kids bring new characters to life in special ways. They leave an impression with every performance. It is a great privilege to work with each of these kids and to help create a life-long love of theatre,” Pat Immel, MYP director and Northwest professor of theatre, said.

Vanessa Parsons, Maryville High School vocal music director and MYP’s other director, added, “This year’s show is incredibly fun. It’s a familiar story which draws an audience, but also has lots of different roles which helps accommodate our large cast sizes. We are all looking forward to the finished product.”

All tickets are $6 each and available for purchase at the Hy-Vee service desk or at the door one hour prior to showtime.